Men 99 procent av PS4-spelen ska funka.

Playstation 5 kommer vara kompatibel med uppemot 99 procent av alla drygt 4 000 PS4-spel har Sony klargjort. Men nu står det helt klart att PS5:an inte kommer kunna köra spel från äldre Playstation-maskiner.

Det verkar kort och gott handla om att tid och resurser för ett sånt jätteprojekt inte räckt till. Sony Interactive Entertainments VD Jim Ryan förklarar för japanska Famitsu (översatt av Siliconera) att man lagt mycket krut på PS4-kompatibiliteten, och underförstått att man inte haft möjighet att göra samma sak för de äldre maskinerna.

Famitsu: We were also surprised when we heard that it will have 99% compatibility with PS4 titles. By the way, will there be compatibility with PS1, PS2, and PS3 titles?

Jim Ryan: We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device. In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4. While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities.

Ryans uttalande utesluter inte att gamla Playstation-spel kommer till PS5:an i någon form i ett senare skede, men vid release är det alltså PS4- och PS5-spel som gäller.

Playstation 5 släpps i Sverige den 19 november. Den släpps med och utan blu-ray-läsare, och har riktpriserna 499 respektive 399 euro. Grovt uppskattat lär de kosta en bit över 5 500 respektive 4 500 kronor här.

När jag skaffade PS3 tyckte jag att det var bra att kunna spela bakåtkompatibelt som man kunde i början. Men jag använde funktionaliteten 0 ggr. Trots ett bra bibliotek. Några klimpar till titlar har jag lirat på PSNow. Det finns ju. idag 09:02 Har för mig att den versionen av Ps3 blev ganska värdefull där ett tag :) idag 08:56 Här har du ju bevisligen fel, bara att kolla omröstningen. Hade själv uppskattat bakåtkompatibilitet med trean, så man kan göra sig av med den konsolen. En emulator borde man som sagt kunnat få till vid det här laget. idag 08:55 Tycker snarare tvärtom. Förstår inte varför en ny konsol ska klara spel från 20 år bakåt i tiden. Spelen som folk vill spela från äldre generationer går liksom inte ens att köpa längre om man inte köper begagnat. Personligen är jag rätt nöjd med att de... idag 08:54 PlayStation™Now kan spela PS3 och PS4 Spel på PC via streaming jag hade provat det och det funkade bra. https://www.playstation.com/en-us/explore/playstation-now/ps-now-on-pc/ idag 08:45 Att bara kunna peta i en gammal spelskiva och köra är fantastisk fan-service, men utöver goodwill tjänar Sony inget på det - de kommer ju inte sälja massa 10-25 år gamla spel igen. Så det har väl inte högsta prio. Men det är fullt möjligt att de kommer... idag 08:43 Inga nyheter om att PS4 spel skulle vara ”upphottade” på PS5 tyvärr. Men finns flertalet spel som kommer patchas till PS5 version t.ex CoD (betald) och Spiderman (gratis) etc idag 08:39 Ser nästan mest fram emot att spela om god of war "utan" laddningstider och 100% flyt.omnomnom! idag 08:36 Den viktiga frågan är ju egentligen: kommer PS4-spel kunna liras i 60+fps på PS5 eller inte. Har en jävla massa inplastade PS4-spel som jag sparat i hopp och tron om att så är fallet. idag 08:35 Men varför ha fem konsoler när det kan räcka med en? Elektronik varar heller inte för evigt, och Sony's konsoler är extra utsatt då lasern är en känslig komponent som lätt kan gå sönder, och detta är framför allt fallet för PS1. För att inte tala om YLO... idag 08:33
