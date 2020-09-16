Men 99 procent av PS4-spelen ska funka.
Playstation 5 kommer vara kompatibel med uppemot 99 procent av alla drygt 4 000 PS4-spel har Sony klargjort. Men nu står det helt klart att PS5:an inte kommer kunna köra spel från äldre Playstation-maskiner.
Det verkar kort och gott handla om att tid och resurser för ett sånt jätteprojekt inte räckt till. Sony Interactive Entertainments VD Jim Ryan förklarar för japanska Famitsu (översatt av Siliconera) att man lagt mycket krut på PS4-kompatibiliteten, och underförstått att man inte haft möjighet att göra samma sak för de äldre maskinerna.
Famitsu: We were also surprised when we heard that it will have 99% compatibility with PS4 titles. By the way, will there be compatibility with PS1, PS2, and PS3 titles?
Jim Ryan: We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device. In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4. While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities.
Ryans uttalande utesluter inte att gamla Playstation-spel kommer till PS5:an i någon form i ett senare skede, men vid release är det alltså PS4- och PS5-spel som gäller.
Playstation 5 släpps i Sverige den 19 november. Den släpps med och utan blu-ray-läsare, och har riktpriserna 499 respektive 399 euro. Grovt uppskattat lär de kosta en bit över 5 500 respektive 4 500 kronor här.