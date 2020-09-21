Vi är vana med lite mer buller och bång när nya titlar utannonseras, men Nintendo kör ju som bekant ofta sitt eget race. Nu har Kotaku upptäckt ett nytt Kirby-spel, Kirby Fighters 2, på Nintendos egen sajt.
Spelet ser ut att vara en uppföljare till Kirby: Triple Deluxe, som senare släpptes i 3DS eshop som Kirby Fighters Deluxe. Men Fighters 2 ska släppas till Switch.
I spelet väljer du mellan olika färdigheter till din Kirby:
“Choose from a cast of Kirby's most iconic copy abilities-including the brand-new Wrestler ability-and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing. Familiar friends and foes like Bandana Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system.”