As John Carmack famously said, DOOM at its core is about "shotguns and demons". The original DOOM essentially canonized pump-action and double-barreled shotguns among the pantheon of FPS weapon archetypes. Even today it is not uncommon to see DOOM II’s original Super Shotgun appear on charts of the all-time greatest weapons in games. When designing the Super Shotgun for DOOM Eternal, it was handled with a necessary degree of reverence and adherence to its legacy.

-Jon Lane