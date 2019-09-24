Doom Eternal byggde vidare på 2016 hyllade reboot av id Softwares kamp mot helvetet. Och medan serien besökt såväl brinnande landskap som klaustrofobiska rymdstationer tidigare såg vi Eternal ett återbesök på jorden men också rymdgudarnas vita boningar.
Dessa uppstod såklart inte av en slump och för att ge en inblick i designarbetet har id skickat över ett gäng konceptskisser med förklarande texter till oss, vilka du hittar nedan. Inte helt oväntat nämns HR Giger som en av inspirationskällorna.
De ger även vapnen samma behandling, där allt från vördnad inför arvet för den dubbelpipiga hagelbrakaren syns till strävan efter att tänka nytt.
Designtänket bakom vapnen i Doom Eternal
This is the first weapon I had the opportunity to design for DOOM Eternal. This was a very exciting process as we wanted to inject one of the new art styles into this classic weapon. In both form and function, we nudged it away from just another “round tube go boom”.
- Colin Geller
The process for developing the Heavy Cannon was an exciting challenge. Creating an original and unique human weapon was an in-depth process. Ultimately, it paid off in the end and I feel the weapon offers good contrast to some of the more other-worldly weapons.
- Colin Geller
The goal for this weapon was to keep the heavy industrial feel of the 2016 Chaingun while updating it with exaggerated sci-fi elements. I did this by integrating more organic hard-surface shapes into the design and adding energy lights around the barrel and in the ammunition belt. I wanted this weapon to light up like a Christmas tree when firing.
-Bryan Flynn
My task here was to update the BFG for the first-person perspective while keeping the old base intact. My inspirations for the new upgrades centered around engines and motorcycles. I pushed the design to include organic hard-surface shapes with an emphasis
on piston/cylinder-like animations.
-Bryan Flynn
As John Carmack famously said, DOOM at its core is about "shotguns and demons". The original DOOM essentially canonized pump-action and double-barreled shotguns among the pantheon of FPS weapon archetypes. Even today it is not uncommon to see DOOM II’s original Super Shotgun appear on charts of the all-time greatest weapons in games. When designing the Super Shotgun for DOOM Eternal, it was handled with a necessary degree of reverence and adherence to its legacy.
-Jon Lane
The Combat Shotgun in DOOM Eternal primarily serves as a modern, tactical foil to the game's more unconventional weaponry. Designed to counterbalance the ancient and brutal Super Shotgun, the Combat Shotgun in contrast is military-futuristic in aesthetic, built with an emphasis on functionality.
-Jon Lane
DOOM Eternals Plasma Rifle is designed to pay homage to the original weapon as it appears in 1993:s DOOM. During its development, the legacy sprite work created by id Software founder Kevin Cloud and its source material were frequently referenced. While many visual alterations were made to modernize the classic design, the updated weapon was made to be instantly recognizable to long-time fans of the series.
-Jon Lane
Och så, lite miljödesign i Doom Eternal
This is one of the paintings that helped nail the final look and design language for Urdak. We decided early on that Heaven in DOOM Eternal should be portrayed differently from conventional pop culture and religious depictions, so I looked at the biomechanical art of H.R Giger and surrealism of Beksinski for inspiration.
-Emerson Tung
The goal here was help establish a look and feel for the vista views we would see in Super Gore Nest. This was a fun process which resulted in an image showing the unavoidable chaos of hell encroaching and devouring mankind.
-Colin Geller
The general direction for this piece was blood and guts mashed in a destroyed city. The challenge was to blend these ideas together while giving it a heavy metal look!
-Alex Palma
This was a very early concept for DOOM Eternal. It served more as an inspiration piece more than anything. Giving a visual of the Doom Slayer’s past at the same time expanding our game’s universe even further.
-Alex Palma
A fun piece to work on indeed. The colosseum adds more depth visually as well as for the lore. I was very happy that we got to this type of fiction for our game.
-Alex Palma
While traversing through the wastelands in approach to Nekravol the slayer witnesses remnants of sentinel mechs in battle with demon Titans. This shot depicts one of many mechs you'll see in the area. Demon design by Jon Lane. Mech by Emerson Tung.
-Ethan Evans
This is a shot of the exterior structure that supplements the BFG10k. The upper areas are meant to be more developed for human foot traffic while the under areas are more like a jungle of wires and pipes that lead to the cannon.
-Bryan Flynn