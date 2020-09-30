Med mindre än en månad kvar till premiären meddelar Blizzard att World of Warcraft: Shadowlands försenas. Den åttonde WoW-expansionen skulle ha släppts den 27 oktober, men skjuts nu fram. Blizzard har ännu inte kommit fram till ett nytt releasedatum, men man siktar på att släppa expansionen i år.
Skälet till förseningen är det gamla vanliga: företaget behöver mer tid för finputs och polering för att nå den kvalitetsnivå man eftersträvar. Ja, hemmajobb på grund av corona är en orsak. Mer konkret är det endgame-relaterade saker som behöver mer glans och balans, medan mycket av stommen - kampanjen, levlande, zoner, story - i stort ska vara redo för release. Det väcker hopp om ett nytt releasedatum inte alltför långt in i framtiden.
Over the past several months of testing, we’ve made significant progress iterating on and polishing the core features and gameplay of Shadowlands. We’re at a point where the zones, the campaign, the level-up questing experience, and the story we have to tell are essentially ready to share. We’re excited by the Covenants at the heart of the expansion, and it’s been a thrill to see Torghast take shape into a fun new kind of WoW experience, thanks in no small part to your input.
However, as everything started coming together and we’ve been listening to and building upon your feedback, it’s become clear we need a little more time for additional polish, and to balance and iterate on some interlocking pieces—particularly those related to the endgame. Shadowlands is one of the most intricate expansions we’ve yet created, and while we’ve made great progress, the challenge of tuning the endgame was compounded by the team having to work from home.
En liten tröst kommer den 13 oktober, då en "pre-patch" till Shadowlands släpps. Verkar bli en försmak av framtiden där:
In the meantime, we’re excited to announce that beginning October 13 we will be releasing the Shadowlands pre-patch, which lays a lot of the groundwork for the expansion and includes our revamped character leveling, new-player experience on Exile’s Reach, and a host of new character customization options. And once we get closer to Shadowlands’ release, you’ll be called upon to defend Azeroth against a resurgence of the Scourge during our pre-launch event.