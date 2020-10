Patch Notes BG3 Hotfix #1 (version BG3 EA 4.1.83.3931)

Fixed a crash related to using rush-type actions

Fixed a crash related to the target camera

Fixed a crash in character creation

Fixed a crash during dialogs

Fixed overlapping items inside the inventory views

Fixed "Pickup" and "Pickup And Add To Wares" inside containers

Fixed a player assignment issue when someone would leave from a full multiplayer party. The leftover character can now be assigned correctly.

Fixed an issue with summons showing up as regular companions

Fixed an issue where players could not ready up when other players joined the lobby