Vi har redan bjuduit på massa konceptbilder från miljöer och vapen från Doom Eternal men vad vore de utan en fauna av demoner att skjuta på? Eller för den delen en Doom Slayer, som behövde en uppgradering efter 2016 års spel.
Därför gör vi ett nytt nedslag i designen bakom id Softwares senaste actionstänkare. Inte helt oväntat nämns bland annat kultklassikern Evil Dead som en inspirationskälla men även Heavy Metal-filmen från 1981.
The Doom Slayer was a very challenging task in every aspect. Maintaining the original overall look from DOOM 2016’s Slayer as well as establishing a new feel was something we felt we should pursue. Using Heavy Metal [the 1981 animated movie], the original DOOM, and other iconic sources of inspiration helped us end up with the look for DOOM Eternal’s Slayer. One thing that I love about working at id Software is that we are not afraid to spread our wings and take risks when the outcome appears to be worth the work.
-Alex Palma
Every person who has played the DOOM games knows what the Icon of Sin looks like. The fun part about the Icon was designing a tech armor for him knowing that underneath that metal was the flesh version of the Icon that we all know and remember.
-Alex Palma
The Whiplash reminds me so much of the Revenant. I like to think that they are cousins. This was the first time that we tried a serpent body on a character and at first I wasn’t sure how the look was going to fit. But having Evil Dead and Heavy Metal as a source of inspiration helped a bunch. And now there is no doubt that it fits in our game and stands out at the same time.
-Alex Palma
The Cyber Mancubus was one of the funnest demon designs I have ever worked on. I deliberately tried to pay homage to the original Mancubus, which is still visually frightening to me.
-Alex Palma
This unholy union of flesh and metal is a throwback to the original Cyberdemon from DOOM (1993). We strived to stay true to the spirit and design elements of the original sprite while updating it for this modern era of games. Some astute fans might also notice that the Tyrant's skull is metallic and mechanical, a reference to a particular 80’s action movie with killer cyborgs.
-Emerson Tung
The Marauder was a difficult enemy design to nail down, given that he was supposed to be the arch-enemy of the Doom Slayer. We explored many different options for his look during production, from hellish gunslingers, barbarians, to even samurai. The final design of the Marauder would later influence the look of the armors worn by the Sentinel race.
-Alex Palma
We wanted to convey to the player that the Cueball Zombie is an enemy that explodes on contact, so we went with a silhouette inspired by bombs and sea mines.
-Alex Palma
This design is an homage to the classic Zombie man from the first DOOM (1993). Game Director Hugo Martin really pushed hard on the green hair and I was surprised with how well it worked despite how ridiculous looking it is. Something you can only pull off in a DOOM game.
-Alex Palma
As the DOOM Universe expands, new factions enter the fray. The Blood Maykr, corrupted angel of the Maykr race, signifies that the Maykrs still yet have a role to play in DOOM’s ongoing battle between worlds.
- Jon Lane
Så, vilken är den jobbigaste fienden i Doom Eternal och varför är det The Marauder?