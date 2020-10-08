Redan i somras konstaterade Motive Studios att det vi såg i Star Wars: Squadrons var vad vi skulle få. Med andra ord: inga nya spellägen eller dlc-paket var planerade. När nu releasen kommit och gått (FZ-recensionen) kan vi slå fast att teamet inte verkar vilja rucka på planerna.
Ian Frazier, creative director, berättar för Upload VR att de ville släppa ett färdigt spel.
We don't want to say "it's almost done!" and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days. So we've tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, 'you've paid the $40, this is the game and it's entirely self-contained. We're not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.
Förmodligen inte det alla som tycker om spelet vill höra, men å andra sidan är det uppfriskande att teamet håller fast vid visionen. Å andra sidan, om spelet blir en succé av galaktiska mått vore det inte otroligt att EA började knorra om mer från Motive. Ett "nej" har ändrats till "ja" förut.