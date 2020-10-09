Obsidians framgångsrika sci-fi-rollspel The Outer Worlds släpps snart på Steam, men firar å andra sidan ett år på PS4, Xbox One och pc (hos Epic) den 25 oktober. Numer Microsoft-ägda Obsidian har visserligen både early access-aktuella Grounded och mycket intressanta Avowed på gång, men enligt branschkännaren Daniel Ahmad utforskar de även en The Outer Worlds-uppföljare.
Last I heard a new entry in the franchise is being explored, currently in pre-production. Could change into something else of course, but this is the current status.
The Outer Worlds gavs ut av Private Division då avtalet slöts innan Obsidian blev en del av Xbox Game Studios. Matt Booty, som har huvudansvaret över hela studiofamiljen, har dock antytt att ett eventuellt The Outer Worlds 2 mycket möjligt skulle kunna bli pc- och Xbox-exklusivt.
I think that'd be that kind of game. From what we've seen of the Outer Worlds, my hope is that that's something we can build and that it really becomes an enduring franchise and it really starts to grow and we can help expand that.