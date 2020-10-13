I går uppdaterades Playstation 4 till version 8.0, med nyheter för Party Mode och meddelanden. Dessvärre visade den sig vara buggig, och det rapporteras brett om trasig vänlista, icke fungerande gruppfunktioner med mera.
Sony gick snabbt ut och förklarade att man känner till problemen och jobbar på en lösning. Än har den inte anlänt, så om du ännu inte uppdaterat din PS4 kanske det är läge att vänta lite.
Så här säger Sony på Twitter och i PS-bloggen:
We're aware users are experiencing difficulties accessing specific functions of PlayStation Network at this time. We're currently investigating. Thank you for your patience.— Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) October 14, 2020
UPDATE: Following this update, users are seeing a notification about Party Safety and that voice chats in parties may be recorded. Voice chat recording for moderation is a feature that will be available on PS5 when it launches, and will enable users to record their voice chats on PS5 and submit them for moderation review. The pop up you’re seeing on PS4 right now is to let you know that when you participate in a chat with a PS5 user (post-launch), they may submit those recordings from their PS5 console to SIE.