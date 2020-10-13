Efter vår senaste (och sista) förhandstitt på Assassin’s Creed Valhalla käns det som vi har rätt mycket kött på benen inför både releasen 10 november, och den kommande recensionen. Men Ubisoft fortsätter att pumpa ut informaton, och nu har vi fått systemkraven för hela fem konfigurationer. Och en snygg trailer som förklarar mer om hur spelet fungerar, och vilka olika platser (och världar) du kommer att kunna besöka.
Nedan hittar du siffrorna, direkt från hästens mun. Sen kan du njuta lite av den extemt snygga trailern. Återstår att se om det faktiska spelet kan hålla samma nivå.
Minimum (Low preset, 1080p, 30 fps):
Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 Ghz / i5-4460 - 3.2 Ghz
RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
Video Card: AMD R9 380 - 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB
Storage: 50GB HDD (SSD Recommended)
Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
DirectX Version: DirectX 12
Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
Recommended (High preset, 1080p, 30 fps):
Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 5 1600 - 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 - 3.6 Ghz
RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
Video Card: AMD RX 570 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 - 6GB
Storage: SSD (50GB)
Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
DirectX Version: DirectX 12
Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
Recommended (High preset, 1080p, 60 fps):
Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 7 1700 - 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz
RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
Video Card: AMD Vega 64 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB
Storage: SSD (50GB)
Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
DirectX Version: DirectX 12
Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
2K (Very High preset, 1440p, 30 fps):
Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 7 2700X - 3.7 Ghz / i7 - 7700 – 3.6 Ghz
RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
Video Card: AMD Vega 56 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1070 - 8GB
Storage: SSD (50GB)
Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
DirectX Version: DirectX 12
Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
2K (Very High preset, 1440p, 60 fps):
Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 Ghz / i7 – 8700K – 3.7 Ghz
RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 S – 8GB
Storage: SSD (50GB)
Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
DirectX Version: DirectX 12
Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
4K (Ultra High preset, 2160p (4K), 30 fps):
Processor (AMD / INtel): Ryzen 7 3700X - 3.6 Ghz / i7 - 9700K – 3.6 Ghz
RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 - 8GB
Storage: SSD (50GB)
Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
DirectX Version: DirectX 12
Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support