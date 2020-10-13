Det lilla indieföretaget Stray Fawn Studio startade tidigare i veckan en Kickstarter-insamling för ett nytt projekt och bara åsynen av en vandrande gigant med en by på ryggen tycks ha triggat köpsuget hos många. De nådde sitt ganska så beskedliga mål på bara några dagar och är på väg mot en fördubbling.
The Wandering Village is a city building simulation game. In a world where mysterious plants are spreading all over the earth, emitting toxic spores as they grow, a group of people seeks shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature they call ‘Onbu’.
Become their leader, build their settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the creature to survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world that now surrounds you.
Det är svårt att inte få lite Terry Pratchett-vibbar.