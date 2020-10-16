Tre veckor återstår till releasen av nästa Xbox. Xbox Series X släpps 10 november, vilket även gäller dess budgetbrorsa: Series S. Den billigare varianten siktar på lägre upplösning än sitt vräkigare syskon, och utvecklare har redan flaggat för att Series S är en flaskhals.
Klart är att tilltaget med ett konsolsläpp med två konsolvarianter saknar motstycke. Phil Spencer tänker väldigt höga tankar om Series S, och att den i långa loppet kommer sälja bättre än Series X.
I think, over the generation, our expectation would be that price really matters and that you would see the Series S sell more.
Det berättar Spencer för Kotaku. Han ser fram emot 10 november med tillförsikt och tror att de kommer lyckas sälja alla producerade enheter av både Series X och S under kommande julhandel. Spencer tror inte heller att S-varianten kommer hålla tillbaka nästa generations spelutveckling.
I'm not worried. I think we have proof points, like we've said, on pc, that show that you can get absolutely amazing-looking games on great hardware and have those games scale to the hardware capability. But absolutely, it is work. There's no doubt about that. The fact that you have two performance specs now, I'm not going to stand here or try to PR somebody and say two different specs is the same as having one spec. It's not. We're doing this because we want to expand the market.
Missa inte heller vårt första stora test av nästa Xbox – Series X i det här fallet.