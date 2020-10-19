Fläkten i PS5:an har varit lite av en följetong den senaste tiden. Det är kanske inte så konstigt, då PS4:ns dito fått många att bli lomhörda. Vi har fått veta att fläkten (ja, singularis) är skälet till Playstation 5-storleken och att den kommer optimeras efter release via uppdateringar.
Nu berättar vår fläktman (som han blivit), Yasuhiro Otori, för 4gamer (tack, Wccftech) att det inte blir någon skillnad på fläktens kylförmåga oavsett om konsolen står eller ligger ner. Chefen för teamet som utformat PS5:an antyder att vårt beslut helt och hållet blir en smaksak.
From the designer's point of view, there is no difference in cooling performance between vertical and horizontal installation. I think some people think that the heat dissipation efficiency should be higher in the vertical installation due to the chimney effect. However, in a cooling system with an active fan (electric fan), the chimney effect is at the measurement error level. It works according to the specifications in both horizontal and vertical installation. Personally, I like the vertical placement where the top and bottom of the "PS logo" can be seen correctly.
Då så, för oss kommer det alltså bara att handla om hur vi vill ha vår PS5:a placerad.