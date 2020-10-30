Malmö-baserade Sharkmob har de senaste åren rekryterat friskt men fram till i helgen har det varit hemligt vad de närmare 200 anställda arbetar på. Nu kan vi dock bjuda på en första teaser från deras Vampire: The Masquerade-titel med Battle Royale-fokus som ska släppas nästa år. Enligt uppgifter på Twitter är detta fångat under ingame, under en spelsession.
Experience the next thrilling evolution of Battle Royale multiplayer action games set in the cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade universe where vampire sects are at war across the streets and rooftops of Prague. Choose your playstyle, go solo or together, battling rivals and the hostile Entity who’s hellbent on exterminating all vampires. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and blood to become stronger in order to hunt, fight and survive the night. The game is scheduled for release in the later half of 2021.
Sharkmob köptes förra året upp av Tencent, som också äger en andel i Paradox Interactive som genom förvärvet av White Wolf för fem år sedan har rättigheterna till World of Darkness-varumärkena. Förutom Sharkmobs titel arbetar Paradox bland annat med Fast Travel Games, en svensk VR-studio, som gör virtual reality-skräckisen Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife i World of Darkness-världen.