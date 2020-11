Ultimately, for us, our priority is to build the best player experiences where our players want to be and really where they can connect with other members of the community. It's just so powerful. With that said though, our development resources just are finite, so we really have to focus on where the biggest opportunities are.

For example, we need to make sure that we're enabling our franchises on the billions of mobile devices that are available right now. That's by far our biggest opportunity, and we're investing meaningfully to capitalize on this and to take all our franchises to mobile over time. That's really, really important for us.