Under våren ryktades det så intensivt om en Silent Hill-comeback (eller två!?) att en del förmodligen kände att: "Nej, ingen rök utan eld". Men rykteskarusellen avtog. Den påstådda Silent Hill-rebooten till PS5 visades inte när det påstods, och Kojimas nya spel tycks ha mer med mechas att göra än skräck. En amerikansk representant har också hävdat att ryktena är osanna.
Men än är året inte över, och nu blossar ett nytt rykte upp om att vi får se Silent Hill-rebooten i årets elfte timme. Nämligen under den stora trailerfesten vi känner som The Game Awards.
Analytikern Roberto Serrano påstår att det blir så, och även om hans ryktes-cv inte är fläckfritt så hävdar Rely on Horror att de fått nys om samma sak från sina egna källor. Rely on Horrors Rourke Keegan är fullständigt övertygad om att spelet existerar, men är inte lika säker på när vi får se det.
I remain 100 % confident that this game is happening, all of the evidence both officially from Konami and from other industry sources points directly to it, but false starts on when the new Silent Hill game will be revealed have happened multiple times this year. That could be due to many things, of course — the date of the reveal being pushed back due to covid complications, Sony/Konami trying to work out the best timing for the reveal, or just plain the trailer didn't exist at all.