FIFA Playtime is the first feature launched in an EA game that helps you better understand and choose how you want to play FIFA 21. FIFA Playtime gives you an overview of the amount of time you’ve spent in FIFA 21 and lets you set limits on how you play. You’ll be able to choose how many matches you can jump into, the amount of FIFA Points you purchase and the number of FUT Packs opened with FUT Coins or purchased with FIFA Points.

The integration of both tracking and limits in FIFA Playtime is grounded in research that shows that having access to more information helps players feel comfortable with how they play. When combined with smart prompts to guide choices, players were able to better find a comfortable balance in their gaming. We will continue to evolve and adapt these tools and resources to give you even more ways to shape your gaming experience. Learn more about FIFA Playtime here.