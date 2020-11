“For a long time, Worms has been at the very heart of Team17. Even now, years into a successful period as a games publishing label, the battling critters remain an important part of our DNA. It’s a series loved by gamers of all ages for decades, with an enduring appeal even when it’s explored and played with new experiences. Watching the series develop over the years has been a wonderful journey to share with one of the most passionate and vocal communities in gaming. Here’s to another 25 years of Worms!”