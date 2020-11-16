EA Motive har vid minst två tillfällen sagt att de inte ska släppa något ytterligare innehåll till Star Wars: Squadrons.
“We're not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.”
Som tur är verkar det inte hindra dem från att göra just det. Vi har redan fått en liten kosmetisk flört i med Mandalorian-prylarna som kom i samband med tv-seriens andra säsong. Och nu meddelas att man ska baka fram inte mindre än två större, gratis innehållsuppdateringar, som ska släppas redan nu i november respektive december.
Den första kommer 25 november, och bjuder på en Fostar Haven-karta som är anpassad för multiplayer-skirmish. Den ska kunna köras i Fleet battles och Dogfight-lägena. Vidare ser vi fyra nya skeppsdelar - Boost extension kit till fighters och bombers, Ion rockets til interceptors och fighters, Prototype piercing torpedoes till bombers och fighters samt Anti-material rocket turret till U-Wing och Tie Reaper.
Decemberuppdateringen är lite maffigare, med två helt nya starfighters - B-Wing och Tie Defenders:
"These two starfighters are as powerful as they are iconic, though understandably balanced out for the purposes of the game. The B-wing will be categorised as a Bomber-class starfighter and the TIE defender will be a Fighter, each being able to use the components relevant to their faction and class, but they'll also come with their own unique aspects in line with what you'd expect from them, such as the B-wing with its gyro-cockpit and swivelling wings and the TIE defender with its shields.”
Med uppdateringen följer också custom-matcher för två lag och en custom match-browser. Hugade piloter beger sig till EA:s blogg för att grotta ner sig i de tekniska detaljerna.