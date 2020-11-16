"These two starfighters are as powerful as they are iconic, though understandably balanced out for the purposes of the game. The B-wing will be categorised as a Bomber-class starfighter and the TIE defender will be a Fighter, each being able to use the components relevant to their faction and class, but they'll also come with their own unique aspects in line with what you'd expect from them, such as the B-wing with its gyro-cockpit and swivelling wings and the TIE defender with its shields.”