Självklart är FZ:s Årets Spel-livesändning (nu officiellt: 18 december) med insamling till Barncancerfonden, årets begivelse. Men för den som vill ha mer finns också Game Awards.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades och The Last of Us Part II är spelen som gör upp om att bli årets bästa på The Game Awards den 10 december. Ett extra glimrande år för Playstation 4 med tre PS4-exklusiva titlar (även om Final Fantasy VII-remaken sannolikt kommer till fler format framöver).
Vilket som slutligen vinner ligger i händerna på folket, då det är era röster som räknas.
Årets spel är den tyngsta men långt ifrån det enda priset som kommer att delas ut under kvällen. Rullar du ut menyn undertill kan du se ytterligare trettio (!) kategorier, med allt från regi- och skådespelar-priser till bästa action, rollspel och mycket, mycket mer. För många är dock huvudnumret trailers och spännande nyheter. Det ryktas exempelvis om nytt Silent Hill...
Årets Game Awards blir annorlunda, som så mycket annat blivit i år. Geoff Keighley består dock som värd, men showen kommer visas från tomma studior i Los Angeles, London och Tokyo. Helt i linje med Death Stranding (där Keighley själv spelar en roll) ska showen "återkoppla världen".
Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades (Supergiant Games)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Game Direction
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Narrative
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (written by George Kamitani)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, and Sachie Hirano)
Ghost of Tsushima (written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, and Jordan Lemos)
Hades (written by Greg Kasavin)
The Last of Us Part II (written by Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross)
Best Art Direction
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Score and Music
DOOM Eternal (composed by Mick Gordon)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu, and Mitsuto Suzuki)
Hades (composed by Darren Korb)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (composed by Garreth Coker)
The Last of Us Part II (composed by Gustavo Santaolala with additional music by Mac Quayle)
Best Audio Design
DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Performance
Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades
Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
If Found… (Dreamfeel)
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Best Ongoing
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Indie
Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
Best Mobile Game
Among Us (Innersloth)
Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
Pokemon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo)
Best Community Support
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Valorant (Riot Games)
Best VR / AR
Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
Innovation in Accessibility
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
Best Action
DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)
Best Action / Adventure
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Role-Playing
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
Persona 5 Royal (Atlus / P Studio / Sega)
Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Deep Silver)
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)
Best Fighting
Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames / XSEED Games)
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (French-Bread / Arc System Works / Aksys Games)
Best Family
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)
Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)
Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Best Sim / Strategy
Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studios / Paradox Interactive)
Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)
Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)
Best Sports / Racing
DIRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)
F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham / Codemasters)
FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)
Best Multiplayer
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
Among Us (InnerslotH)
Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
Valorant (Riot Games)
Content Creator of the Year
Alanah Pearce
Jay Ann Lopez
Nickmercs
timthetatman
Valkyrae
Best Debut Game
Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)
Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super.com)
Roki (Polygon Treehouse / United Label)
Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Best eSports Athlete
Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Call of Duty)
Heo “Showmaker” Su (League of Legends)
Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (League of Legends)
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best eSports Coach
Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)
Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)
Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)
Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)
Best eSports Event
BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
Best eSports Game
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Valorant (Riot Games)
Best eSports Host
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Effje “Sjokz” Depoortere
James “Dash” Patterson
Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
Best eSports Team
Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)
Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
G2 eSports (League of Legends)
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
Team Secret (DOTA 2)
Most Anticipated Game
Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
God of War Sequel (Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel (Nintendo)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)