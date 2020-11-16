Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Game Direction

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Narrative

The Last of Us Part II (written by Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross)

Ghost of Tsushima (written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, and Jordan Lemos)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, and Sachie Hirano)

Best Art Direction

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Score and Music

The Last of Us Part II (composed by Gustavo Santaolala with additional music by Mac Quayle)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (composed by Garreth Coker)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu, and Mitsuto Suzuki)

Best Audio Design

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades