Så är nästa generations konsoler till sist här, både i Xbox- och Playstation-fallen. Om vi ska tro Sony-chefen Jim Ryan kommer Playstation 5-spelen som "definierar generationen" först med start 2022. Ryan sticker knappast ut hakan med uttalandet, då historien talar för att han har rätt.
History will tell you that it's in the second or third year that the developers really hit their stride. Developers typically need a little bit of time to familiarize themselves with the hardware. But it's probably 2022 that you're going to see some wonderful things in the same way that it was 2015 or 2016 for the previous generation.
Det berättar Sony-chefen för ryska TASS. Låter det bekant kan det bero på att vi tidigare idag publicerade ett citat från intervjun där Ryan antydde Game Pass-lik tjänst för Playstation.
Samma Ryan myntade citatet "Vi tror på generationer" när han antydde att Sony inte var intresserade av att släppa PS5-spel på Playstation 4. Ord som han delvis fått äta upp i och med att titlar som Spider-Man: Miles Morales och Horizon Forbidden West bekräftats till PS4 och PS5.
I TASS-intervjun bekräftar Ryan att PS4-spelarna kommer vara viktiga under de kommande åren.
There are around 114 million PS4:s in the world, the number of those who transfer to PS5 initially, if you keep that in mind, is a small number. But for us, the PS4 community is going to remain incredibly important certainly for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Because in those three years, that will be the larger Playstation community.
Därmed inte sagt att det saknas PS5-exklusiviteter. Mästerliga Demon's Souls och kommande Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart är två exempel. God of War Ragnarök då...? Kanske, kanske inte.