Handen på hjärtat, visste du ens om att det fanns en civiliserad ö strax sydöst om Australien innan du kollade på extramaterialet till Sagan om Ringen? Eller var det Flight of the Conchords som fick dig att älska dialekten? Oavsett - snart kan du besöka den fantastiska naturen genom The Hunter som expanderar i början av december.
Te Awaroa National Park is inspired by the vast, breathtaking landscapes of the South Island of New Zealand – a coastal paradise and home to some of the best hunting locations in the country. Te Awaroa National Park features eight species of animals to hunt (four of which are new to the game), a powerful new F.L. Sporter .303 bolt action rifle, numerous unique landmarks, and 16 new story missions for players to explore.
Fyra nya djurarter att jaga, helt utan moraliska dilemman, och dessutom en ny bössa att göra det med. Och är du lite osäker på om denna expansion är värd de cirka 80 kronorna kan du testa upplevelsen genom att ansluta till en kompis som har pyntat.
Key Features
New and Diverse Wildlife
There are eight species of animals that roam Te Awaroa’s diverse environments. Players will be able to hunt not only the prized Sika Deer and sought-after Feral Pigs, Feral Goats, and Chamois, but also Red Deer, Turkey, European Rabbits, and Fallow Deer.
Trace the Trails of History
From the first Polynesian settlers to the hardy helicopter pilots who took on great personal risk to preserve the reserve's unique biodiversity, Te Awaroa is full of history. Reflected in 16 new story missions, you’ll deal with local menaces, patch things up between old friends, and discover the truth behind a long-forgotten legend.
Hunters Paradise
Stretching across a vast 25 square miles (64 square kilometers), Te Awaroa National Park is full of charming areas to explore. Watch the landscape shift before your very eyes as you carefully trek across the terrain, or pause for a second and take in its magical surroundings.
Share the Experience
You’re able to hunt in Te Awaroa National Park even if you don’t own the DLC by joining someone in multiplayer who does. This will give you access to everything except the narrative missions.