Key Features

New and Diverse Wildlife

There are eight species of animals that roam Te Awaroa’s diverse environments. Players will be able to hunt not only the prized Sika Deer and sought-after Feral Pigs, Feral Goats, and Chamois, but also Red Deer, Turkey, European Rabbits, and Fallow Deer.

Trace the Trails of History

From the first Polynesian settlers to the hardy helicopter pilots who took on great personal risk to preserve the reserve's unique biodiversity, Te Awaroa is full of history. Reflected in 16 new story missions, you’ll deal with local menaces, patch things up between old friends, and discover the truth behind a long-forgotten legend.

Hunters Paradise

Stretching across a vast 25 square miles (64 square kilometers), Te Awaroa National Park is full of charming areas to explore. Watch the landscape shift before your very eyes as you carefully trek across the terrain, or pause for a second and take in its magical surroundings.

Share the Experience

You’re able to hunt in Te Awaroa National Park even if you don’t own the DLC by joining someone in multiplayer who does. This will give you access to everything except the narrative missions.