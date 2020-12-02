I ett pressmeddelande säger EA:s chief studio officer Laura Miele att två tongivande Bioware-chefer har lämnat studion. Det handlar om general manager Casey Hudson och exekutive producenten Mark Darrah. En Samantha Ryan kommer att styra studion tills en ersättare hittas, och det pågående Dragon Age-projektet tar över av Christian Dailey från Bioware Austin.
På Biowares blogg skriver Hudson själv att det dags för nya förmågor att ta över:
“It’s not an easy decision to make, and big changes like this always come with a certain degree of sadness. I will miss being able to work every day with our inspiring developers on the biggest and most exciting projects I can imagine. But I also know that this is a good time for a change, for both myself and BioWare.”
Bioware grundades 1995 av bland andra Greg Zeschuk och Ray Muzyka. Hudson anställdes 1998 som junior technical artist. Avhoppen kommer samtidigt som det börjar sippra ut information om nästa Mass Effect-spel.