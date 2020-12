In It Takes Two, players work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. With connected character abilities in every new level, an abundance of unexpected obstacles and hilariously heartfelt moments, players will work their way through a uniquely metaphorical gameplay experience. Developed by industry leading and award-winning studio Hazelight, known for their unique ability to elevate co-op only experiences unlike any other, It Takes Two whisks players on a wild and wondrous ride where only one thing is for certain: we’re better together.