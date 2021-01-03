Om nyhetsåret 2021 vet vi inte mycket om, men oavsett vad som händer blir det svårt att toppa 2020 års nyhetsbomb: när Microsoft köpte Zenimax Media. "På köpet" fick man då celebriteter som Bethesda, Id Software, Arkane, Machinegames med flera. I Major Nelsons podcast berättar Xbox-chefen Phil Spencer att affären ännu inte är klar. Byråkratin ska ju ha sin gång, men under året ska allt gå i lås och Spencer minns med värme (och nerver) om när bomben släpptes.
That Monday we were announcing I couldn't sleep on Sunday night, I was nervous, I was anxious, I was excited, I had all the emotions. Then we we kept it quiet, it was so cool to see the reactions from Xbox fans and probably more importantly to me now the Bethesda teams, because those teams will be very, very critical to our progress going forward.
Framför allt lyfter Spencer fram den enorma rollspelskapacitet som Xbox får. De har redan Obsidian (Pillars of Eternity och kommande Avowed), Inxile (Wasteland), medan Playground gör nästa Fable. Bethesda blir ett enormt tillskott menar Xbox-chefen. Många väntar (och väntar) förstås på The Elder Scrolls VI, men först ut blir sci-fi-satsningen Starfield. Kanske en höstrelease?
Exciting, exciting news. I can't wait to get it closed so we can start working like one company. I'm incredibly excited about Starfield and a lot of the other things, some announced and some unannounced, that they're working on. I just think that they'll be an incredible addition to our studios. When I think about our RPG capabilities with Obsidian, inxile, with that Playgrounds is doing, with what Bethesda can do, it's a massive capability.