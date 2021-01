Dear Killzone.com visitor,

The official website for the KILLZONE franchise has retired. Going forward, visitors to Killzone.com will be directed to PlayStation.com.

While this change doesn’t affect the online multiplayer modes, player statistics or ranking data for KILLZONE MERCENARY and KILLZONE SHADOW FALL, it is now no longer possible to create or manage clans in KILLZONE SHADOW FALL. We apologize for this inconvenience.

Thank you to Killzone.com’s many fans and visitors throughout the years for their enthusiasm and support.

Sincerely,

Guerrilla