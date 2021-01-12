Machine Games, Uppsala-studion som lyckades sparka liv i Wolfenstein-serien, ska göra ett Indiana Jones-spel tillsammans med nystartade Lucasfilm Games. Sug på den tisdagskaramellen, eller kolla på den första teasern.
A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, Machine Games, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!
Vi konstaterar glatt att Machine Games kommer att piska (!) nazister även i fortsättningen. Vad hoppas du få se?