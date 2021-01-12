AC: Valhalla Update 1.1.1 Release Notes

MISCELLANEOUS

Daily quests will now reset whenever the game detects that it's not possible to continue or restart the quest. The quest may then be reactivated at the informer.

Players will now be able to use "Wake up" at any time while in Asgard. Previously you had to complete the first quest.

White dots hinting at rations/adrenaline/arrow loot beyond interaction range will no longer be displayed when the player has max quantity already.

Quivers and rations will now refill when upgrading them while they are depleted.

Tweaked AI detection when using disguise while dodging or while being in-air.

Enemies can no longer be auto looted using the Throw Weapons perk.

The Animus Pulse will now highlight dead bodies for necessary situations only.

BALANCING

Tweaked damage dealt and received values for the Lost Wolf boss encounter to reduce friction when playing on Drengr difficulty.

Rebalanced initial damage dealt with Harpoon Impalement Lvl 1 / 2.

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION

Addressed a texture issue near the Cicestre Abbey that caused players to desync when walking over the texture.

Addressed an issue where some Raven skins could be low res.

(Photo Mode) Addressed an issue where zooming in on children with the Photo Mode camera would distort their face.

Addressed an issue where blowing the horn and starting to move with left foot forward could sometimes makes Eivor's feet glide.

Addressed an issue where war cries would repeat or loop oddly.

(SPOILERS) Added some electricity to Mjolnir before picking it up.

Addressed an issue that caused dummies to jitter when hit with a poison arrow. shake it off

QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, SIDE ACTIVITIES

Addressed an issue in Legend of Beowulf where the clue marker would remain after it was investigated.

Addressed an issue in A Sticky Situation where the NPC would sometimes not spawn.

Addressed an issue where the player could get stuck fishing in The Baker's Plaint.

Addressed an issue in Fishing Lesson that under certain circumstances prevented players from completing the world event.

Addressed an issue where players are stuck after pledging to Lincolnscire after returning from Vinland.

Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in a boss fight during A Cruel Destiny. *Ah yes, A Cruel Destiny, indeed.*

Addressed an issue where some treasures wouldn't be at their location or couldn't be looted. (Grandbridgescire, Hamptunscire, Oxenefordscire, Eurvicscire)

Addressed an issue where players could receive an Online Service Error when trying to save.

Addressed an issue where players got blackscreen after building the blacksmith.

Addressed an issue where players didn't receive Storming the Walls after completing Severing the Lines.

Addressed an issue in To Serve the Light where Hytham would get stuck on the boat when randomly shooting arrows into the water.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from interacting with Settlement NPCs.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from completing Clues and Riddles.

Addressed an issue in the Absence of an Ealdorman that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue where the quest objective marker was pointing to a wrong destination in The Devil Has All the Best Tunes.

Addressed an issue in War Weary that prevented players from completing the quest when Ceolbert was accidentally killed.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from starting the Daughters of Lerion encounter. (Goneril, Cordelia)

Addressed an issue in Binding Fate that caused the boss to be stuck on a rock.

Addressed an issue where Estrid could get stuck in Taken.

Addressed an issue in Pluck the Quill where players would sometimes be unable to interact with Aelwyn.

Addressed an issue in Binding Fate that caused the boss to be stuck underground when using Dive of Valkyrie.

Addressed an issue in Price of Wisdom that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue in The Boar with the Golden Nose where the boar would sometimes disappear under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue in Bleeding the Leech where Erke would be at the wrong location.

Addressed an issue in Of Blood and Bonds where the players couldn't complete the quest or couldn't report back to Randvi.

Addressed an issue in The Prodigal Prince that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from completing the Old Cellar mystery.

Addressed an issue in A Rivalry for the Ages that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue where the Mari Lwyd disguise would not disappear after finishing the Glowecestrescire Arc. *everyone liked that dot jpg*

Addressed an issue in Road to Harmatia that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue where Knud could become stuck in A Little Problem.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from interacting with Ubba in Sons of Ragnar.

Addressed an issue where Basim was in a fight with NPCs before the start of Puppets and Prisoners.

Addressed an issue in Brewing Rebellion that prevented players from force-opening the door to the longhouse in Buckingham.

Addressed an issue in Bridges of Oppression that prevented players from completing the quest.

(Spoiler) Addressed an issue in King Killer that prevented Ivarr to reach the door to Rhodri's Room.