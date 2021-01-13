I väntan på att Axiom Verge 2 ska bli klart släpps nu en uppdatering som ger dig en god anledning att återvända till det hyllade första spelet. I samarbete med några fans har skaparen Thomas Happ släppt en uppdatering som gör att föremålen i spelet slumpas ut. Eftersom grunden till metroidvania-genren är att nya prylar låser upp fler områden kommer detta såklart att förändra upplevelsen ordentligt.
Systemet är tillräckligt smart för att ge dig föremål som leder dig framåt (eller bakåt) och du behöver inte vara rädd att bli helt låst bara för att du fick en dålig pryl. Det finns dessutom olika nivåer, där beginner sägs vara något missvisade då det ändå nästan kräver att du lirat igenom originalet ett par gånger.
“Beginner” progression mode is really a bit of a misnomer. The Randomizer itself is for people who have beaten the game, ideally multiple times, and have explored the map very thoroughly. Beginner mode assumes that you will be playing through the game in much the same way that anyone would progress through it. For what it’s worth, this is the mode I play.
“Advanced” mode assumes that you’ll play through the game the way a speedrunner familiar with exploiting certain glitches may go through it. There are ways to skip the entire grapple hook area, for example, if you know how. Because the system knows what you expect to be able to get at which areas, it can make sure to accommodate this route.
“Masochist” mode is similar to Advanced mode, except that it assumes you’ll be doing a low % speedrun. As of right now, there are exactly 4 people in the world able to play this mode. If you don’t know that you’re one of them, you’re probably not. This progression mode is included primarily because the aforementioned people who developed this mode include those masochists in question.
Dessa nya spellägen finns tillgängliga i en beta via Epic Game Store och Steam just nu, i blogginlägget får du veta hur du får tillgång till det. Så snart det är klart nog ska det även släppas till konsoler.
Vi ska också få mer information om Axiom Verge 2 - "I’m putting on the finishing touches for that and will be talking about it more soon".