Pc-versionen av Horizon Zero Dawn fick en buggig start, och Guerrilla har under det halvår som gått sedan premiären fixat spelet med ett antal patchar. Senast i går kom version 1.10. Men framöver sänks tempot på omplåsteringen av pc-versionen, detta för att studion lägger mer tid på nästa spel – Horizon Forbidden West. Det sa studion i en kommentar till patchen i går.
As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch. Please note that we will continue to monitor our community spaces as always!
We want to thank you all for your continued support and for sending in your crash reports over the past months. The information we received through your reports was invaluable to further investigate and help fix some of the trickier issues that we fixed in Patch 1.10
Kommentaren ligger inte längre kvar i patch notesen, men den återges av exempelvis PC Gamer.
Horizon Forbidden West är tänkt att släppas i slutet av 2021. Aktuella plattformar är Playstation 4 och 5. Inget om en pc-version. Än.