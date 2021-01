What’s coming in 2021?

Much of the development work this year is centered on opening the store to developers that want to publish titles on the store. We want a smooth, seamless experience for developers looking to bring their titles to the Epic Games Store. This unlocks the ability for Epic Games Store customers to purchase the games they want, when they want while developers enjoy a much fairer revenue share split.

We’re improving existing features like Wishlists and Achievements in 2021. There’s a major priority to release more community-oriented features that provide a more personalized experience.

Here’s a quick glance at features we’re working on: