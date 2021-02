Forget longboats, we have now blown a 700+ year old record by boasting the largest Viking population in all of human history. For reference, the previous peak in Viking numbers was set in 1300 AD and was approximately 500,000.

Everyone at Iron Gate has really been appreciating all the messages, love, questions and thoughts from all of you, so please keep them coming! And again, a big thank you to all of you for helping us reach this ridiculous milestone in under two weeks of sailing onto Early Access.

We’re so excited to continue working with you all to reach Asgard together, and we’ll be sharing more soon on what’s next.

Praise Odin!