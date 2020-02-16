14 maj återvänder Mass Effect-trilogin i och med remastern Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Det är inte bara det grafiska som boostats, utan även det mekaniska. Vissa skillnader är mindre, andra är större. Till det senare får vi nog räkna svåra fiender och tuffa bossar, som i vissa fall fått rejäl översyn. Biowares Mac Walters menar att detta görs med "glädjen" och "rättvisan" i åtanke.
Walters berättar för Game Informer att man synat de mest "smärtsamma" bossarna i sömmarna.
What do we actually do to make this a more fun fight and more fair fight for you while you're doing it?
Kollegan, character director Kevin Meek, lyfter fram ett tydligt exempel med originalets Benesia-boss. Han menar att strukturen gjorde matchen rejält frustrerande då det var ont om skydd.
And there was no place to add cover because the pathways were too skinny. And then you get to the corner and there would be cover, but they were all movable with biotics, so you couldn't really ever go anywhere and hunker down to create a sense of plan or strategy about how you wanted to complete that battle.
I Legendary Edition har man "samma layout", men chans att ta skydd. Man har med liknande glasögon sett över trilogin och dess mest irriterande bromsklossar, och hittat lösningar. Walters:
What were the instances where people almost continuously struggled? In this case, we added more autosave. So that, you know, if at least you die, you know you can come back to it a little more quickly. But then we also just did things where a lot of Benezia's powers can't ragdoll you as much with the way that we spawned some of those enemies, but still challenging in its own right.
Det återstår att se om man hittat rätt balans. Att göra alla nöjda är, som bekant, inte plättlätt.