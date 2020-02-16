1. If you are using the manual cache feature, please make sure to delete it via the in-game menu and create an updated version as we performed some backend technical updates.

2. Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

3. After you download the newest update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, head to the Marketplace to download the free World Update.