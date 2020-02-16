I går släpptes World Update 3 till Microsoft Flight Simulator, en gratis innehållsuppdatering med uppsnyggade miljöer i Storbritannien och Irland. I samband med det fick vi också trailern som du ser ovan - ge dina ögon den belöningen.
Sen kan du ta tag i den orimligt bökiga uppdateringsprocessen. Vilket inte förvänar när Microsoft Store är inblandat. Hursomhelst, du måste uppdatera spelet från Microsoft Store och sen hämtas själva innehållsuppdateringen från spelets ingame-butik. Eventuellt behöver du flytta eller radera lite filer manuellt först. Så här gör du:
1. If you are using the manual cache feature, please make sure to delete it via the in-game menu and create an updated version as we performed some backend technical updates.
2. Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.
3. After you download the newest update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, head to the Marketplace to download the free World Update.