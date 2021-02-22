Nästa stora patch till Cyberpunk 2077 kommer ta längre tid än beräknat att färdigställa, det meddelar CD Projekt Red. Orsaken är det digitala inbrott CD Projekt Red drabbades av för två veckor sedan, då inkräktarna kom över källkod från flera av företagets spel. Så här säger företaget:
While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time.
CDPR siktar nu på att få ut patch 1.2 under andra halvan av mars. Och patchen verkar bli rejäl, med ett antal "övergripande kvalitetsförbättringar och fixar".
Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March.