Trailernbonanzan är över och det blev både högt och lågt, en salig blandning mellan action och rollspel, nytt och gammalt samt skräck och gull. Vilket av följande nedslag tyckte du var trevligast?

Sifu

Crash Bandicoot 4 - PS5 Upgrades

Deathloop

Keena: Bridge of Spirits

Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 Upgrades

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach - Gameplay Trailer

Solar Ash - Gameplay trailer

Knockout City - Gameplay spotlight

Oddworld: Soulstorm - State of Play trailer

Returnal (släpptes tidigare idag men visade under sändningen)