Trailernbonanzan är över och det blev både högt och lågt, en salig blandning mellan action och rollspel, nytt och gammalt samt skräck och gull. Vilket av följande nedslag tyckte du var trevligast?
Sifu
Crash Bandicoot 4 - PS5 Upgrades
Deathloop
Keena: Bridge of Spirits
Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 Upgrades
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach - Gameplay Trailer
Solar Ash - Gameplay trailer
Knockout City - Gameplay spotlight
Oddworld: Soulstorm - State of Play trailer
Returnal (släpptes tidigare idag men visade under sändningen)