We have games that exists on other platforms and we're going to go support those games on the platforms that they are on. There are communities of players, we love those players, and we're going to invest in them.

And even in the future there might be things that have either contractual things or legacy on different platforms that we'll go do, but if you're an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists.