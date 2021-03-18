In late summer, we are striving to make an on-site gamescom event possible for the gaming fans again at last. We will hereby be placing a focus on the superfans and the on-site testing of the latest games this year. At the same time, gamescom 2021 will once again reach millions of people worldwide as a result of the further developed digital offers. The results of the community surveys confirm this concept, which we have developed in close cooperation with many of the most important exhibitors. Without doubt, the preparations for all people involved will be much more demanding than usual in the light of this special situation. But the enthusiasm of the gaming community definitely makes these efforts worthwhile!