Introducing a plush pen case inspired by the Great Serpent of Ronka from FINAL FANTASY XIV!

The sides of the case are adorned with a number of embellishments and details, and its adorably fierce (?) face is sure to dissuade any would-be pen thieves!

* Does not include any pens.

Material: Polyester, POM, Nylon, PU

Size: Approximately 3.1” x 8.9”