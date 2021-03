the 1st Edition Base Set Charizard card continues to inspire awe even after almost a quarter of a century. This historic piece of art designed by celebrated artist Mitsuhiro Arita is easily the most recognizable Pokemon card ever made. Despite over 2600 copies being submitted to PSA, only 122 have been granted the PSA 10 Gem Mint designation to date by their graders due in part to the card'sown popularity.