Klargörande för dig som slutade läsa innan "... spelbara klasser". Det blir inget snusk i denna nyhet! Istället vill vi tipsa om en ny Valheim-mod som lägger till sex stycken spelbara klasser i vikingaliret, alla med tre unika färdigheter var. Skaparna kallar den lite kaxigt Valheim Legends.
De sex olika klasserna är såklart inspirerade av vikingakulturen, i alla fall den Hollywodifierade, och erbjuder dig att lira som någon av dessa arketyper:
Valkyrie
Bulwark - Buff: adds a set block bonus to all blocked attacks and adds damage mitigation to the caster
Stagger - Attack: immediately taggers all enemies around the Valkyrie
Leap - Attack: Launch into the air and come crashing down, applying splash damage at the point of impact
Ranger
Shadow Stalk - Buff: greatly reduces noise and visibility of the Ranger, improves movement speed while crouched, and grants a short (5s) burst of speed
Summon Wolf - Pet: summons a wolf companion for a limited time that is more durable, but less damaging than normal wolf pets
Power shot - Buff: the next several ranged attacks gain velocity and attack power
Berserker
Rage - Buff: sacrifice health periodically to gain increased movement speed, physical attack damage, continuous stamina regen, and a life-tap for a portion of damage dealt.
Execute - Buff: the next several melee attacks gain increased attack power
Dash - Attack: dash forward and strike enemies as you pass; damage based on the weapon currently equipped
Mage
Fireball - Attack: launch a ball of fire that deals splash damage and applies burning
Frost Nova - Attack: create a burst of ice around the caster that damages and freezes enemies
Meteor - Channeled Attack: use this ability to call down meteors to strike an area; channel duration (stamina expended) determines how many meteors are created
Druid
Regeneration - Heal: causes the caster and all nearby players to quickly regenerate health for a short period of time
Root Defender - Summon: grows friendly roots around the caster that will strike nearby foes
Vines - Channeled Attack: periodically launches piercing vine projectiles
Modden adderar också en rad nya skills som i sin tur påverkar hur kraftiga till färdigheter blir. Allt detta låter helt klart ambitiöst och lär förändra hur du lirar Valheim.
Hojta i kommentarerna om du redan hunnit testa under påskhlelgen.