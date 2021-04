This is our first event wholly dedicated to the stellar games across the Oculus Platform. You can expect new updates to fan-favorite titles, never-before-seen footage from some unreleased games, and a few surprises in store.

Cloudhead Games, Ready At Dawn, and ILMxLAB are just a few of the developers participating, with news to share on Pistol Whip, Lone Echo II, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.