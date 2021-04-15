Naughty Dog är inte studion som är känd för att släppa många spel med jämna mellanrum. Snarare exploderar de då och då med titlar som nästan alltid höjs till skyarna. Till PS4 blev det, bortsett från The Last of Us-remastern, blott tre spel: Uncharted 4, munsbiten Uncharted: Lost Legacy och så fjolårets The Last of Us Part II. Detta till trots jonglerar gänget just nu flera projekt.

Naughty Dog-toppen Evan Wells berättar i Game Maker's Notebook (tack, VGC) att det är något de kämpar med. De försökte redan med The Last of Us och Uncharted 3, men misslyckades med.

...and we just did not achieve that at all. The amount of effort that was required to finish Uncharted 3 at the time was stealing resources away from The Last of Us, and we never got to the point where we had two full productions going.

Tyvärr på bekostnad av ett nytt Jak and Daxter, som Naughty Dog ännu inte tagit tag i. Wells avslöjar också att studion fortsätter kämpa med att jonglera flera spel på en gång, men att "lejonparten" av resurserna hälls in i ett projekt. Vilka de kommande titlarna är vet vi inte, men en av dem ryktas vara en Last of Us-remake, medan en annan kan vara Last of Us 2-multiplayer.

Oavsett vilka de än må vara lyckas inte riktigt Naughty Dog ge alla projekt fullt fokus.