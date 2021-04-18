This was a long one! This patch has been taking extra long time to develop due to the new terrain-modification system. The new terrain modification system is made to reduce the number of network instances and make loading faster and smoother. Technically it’s a pretty big change but hopefully you should not notice that much of a difference except some minor behaviour changes to the hoe and pickaxe and of course much smoother loading of areas with a lot of terrain modifications. All terrain modifications after this patch (using the hoe, pickaxe or cultivator) will automatically use the new modification system. For existing areas where heavy terrain modifications have been made before this patch we have added a special console command “optterrain” that basically converts all the old terrain modifications in the nearby area to the new system. To use the “optterrain” console command, you first need to enable the ingame console by adding “-console” as a launch argument for the game.

0.150.3