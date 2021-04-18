Early access-succén Valheim fick i går en uppdatering som gör terrängmodifiering smidigare både för dig och din dator. Iron Gate berättar att patchen gör ganska stora förändringar med hur modifiering av terräng fungerar, med resultatet att det laddar både snabbare och smidigare.
En mer konkret nyhet för oss spelare är att det går åt färre stenar för att lyfta terrängen med hackan. En välkommen balansändring för dig som tröttnat på att springa och jaga tung sten så fort du vill lyfta ditt boende.
Hela changeloggen:
This was a long one! This patch has been taking extra long time to develop due to the new terrain-modification system. The new terrain modification system is made to reduce the number of network instances and make loading faster and smoother. Technically it’s a pretty big change but hopefully you should not notice that much of a difference except some minor behaviour changes to the hoe and pickaxe and of course much smoother loading of areas with a lot of terrain modifications. All terrain modifications after this patch (using the hoe, pickaxe or cultivator) will automatically use the new modification system. For existing areas where heavy terrain modifications have been made before this patch we have added a special console command “optterrain” that basically converts all the old terrain modifications in the nearby area to the new system. To use the “optterrain” console command, you first need to enable the ingame console by adding “-console” as a launch argument for the game.
0.150.3
Swamp draugr spawner location fix to prevent draugrs from spawning inside stones
Lox pet-sfx fix
Torches in locations should no longer support constructions
Dolmen location stone size fix
New terrain modification system
Terrain-modification priority changed (Terrain modifications in an area should load before buildings, only applies to the new terrain modification system)
World loading tweaks (to fix issues with ships and buildings getting damaged while loading)
Stop server list download when leaving the start menu (to decrease network bandwidth usage)
Lowered the amount of stone required to Raise ground using the hoe
Valheim utvecklas i Skövde och släpptes i early access i början av året. Det gjorde snabb succé och för knappt en månad sedan hade det sålts i 6 miljoner exemplar. På sistone har det halkat nedåt i listan över mest spelade Steam-spel, och ligger i dag på sextonde plats. Men med som mest 83 000 spelare det senaste dygnet skulle det vara direkt fel att säga att sagan är över.