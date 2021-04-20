Blizzard tappar ännu ett affischnamn när det nu är officiellt att Jeff Kaplan, game director på Overwatch, lämnar studion efter 19 år. I dagsläget vet vi inte om Kaplan planerar en tidig pensionering eller om han har nya planer i spelbranschen. Han kommenterar sitt avsked på den officiella sajten.
I am leaving Blizzard Entertainment after 19 amazing years.
it was truly the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for such a passionate audience. i want to express my deep appreciation to everyone at blizzard who supported our games, our game teams and our players. but i want to say a special thanks to the wonderful game developers that shared in the journey of creation with me.
never accept the world as it appears to be. always dare to see it for what it could be. i hope you do the same.
gg,
jeffrey kaplan
Rollen som kreativ ledstjärna för Overwatch, och den planerade uppföljaren, går till Aaron Keller som arbetat på Blizzard i 18 år och var en av ursprungsmedlemmarna i gruppen som skapade actionspelet. Han kommenterar bland annat arbetet på Overwatch 2, som sägs fortlöpa bra och vi ska få se mer av det under året. Släppet blir dock först som tidigast nästa år.
Speaking of Overwatch 2, development is continuing at a good pace. We have an exceptional vision we’re executing on, the reaction from many of you to the updates we shared at BlizzConline thrilled us, and we have exciting reveals planned for this year and beyond as we ramp to launch. We’ll be sharing more frequent updates about Overwatch 2 progress and new features in the live game with you all very soon.