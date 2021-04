Never before released outside of Japan, both The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve follow the escapades of fledgling lawyer Ryunosuke Naruhodo, his trusty legal aide, Susato Mikotoba, the inimitable detective, Herlock Sholmes, young genius Iris Wilson, and a wide variety of weird and wonderful characters. Ten cases chock full of intriguing mysteries and courtroom mayhem await you, set against the backdrop of 19th century Japan and England.