Sony har ett nytt, storväxt multiplayer-varumärke på gång till nästa generations konsoler, det vill säga Playstation 5 (och möjligen också PS4). Spelet utvecklas av Firewalk Studios, en utvecklare som drog igång 2018 och som i Playstation-bloggen brer ut sig om hur fantastiskt kul det är med spel och vilka höga ambitioner man har.
Today, we’re thrilled to announce a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment for our new, original multiplayer game. For our team, the opportunity to create new worlds and inspire more amazing moments for players around the world is the fire and ambition that keeps us going. The PlayStation team has a deep love and respect for the medium of games, and some of the best expertise and capabilities in the world to help make big ambitions a reality.
Som du ser får vi ingen info alls om spelet. Däremot berättar de att medarbetarna varit involverade i projekt som Destiny, Bioshock Infinite, Mass Effect, Apex Legends och Call of Duty.
För att summera: nytt multiplayer-baserat storspel som är tänkt att bli ett varumärke till Playstation 5, av ny studio. Värt att hålla ett öga på.