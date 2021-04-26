Half-Life var banbrytande och fantastiskt på många sätt och vis men även de mest inbitna fansen har svårt att förlika sig med ökänt dåliga finalen i Xen-världen. Så när moddgänget bakom remaken Black Mesa beslöt sig för att helt stöpa om crescendot tog det inte mindre än fem år att färdigställa det. Nu kanske du tänker "hur kan det ta så lång tid att göra om tre banor?" och nu kan du få svaret - i Xen Museum.
Utvecklarna har helt enkelt gjort en mod till sin mod, som fungerar som ett virtuellt museum där du kan följa hela den kreativa processen. Från ofärdiga skal till mer fungerande prototyper, en del spelbara i någon form.
This Museum provides a unique and interesting deep-dive into the history of Xen and how each Xen map evolved over time. Outside of the main atrium, the Museum is split into 3 "biomes" representing each major Xen chapter: Xen, Gonarch's Lair and Interloper. Each "biome" features multiple portals, with each portal representing a map from the chapter. By each portal is a computer, which lets you pick a version of the map to play. Each map has several versions, taking you from the beginning of its development to near the end, allowing you to actually witness first-hand how the map evolved over time. Simply pick the map version that looks interesting to you, and step into the portal, and you'll be able to load into that map version and actually play it!