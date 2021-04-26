This Museum provides a unique and interesting deep-dive into the history of Xen and how each Xen map evolved over time. Outside of the main atrium, the Museum is split into 3 "biomes" representing each major Xen chapter: Xen, Gonarch's Lair and Interloper. Each "biome" features multiple portals, with each portal representing a map from the chapter. By each portal is a computer, which lets you pick a version of the map to play. Each map has several versions, taking you from the beginning of its development to near the end, allowing you to actually witness first-hand how the map evolved over time. Simply pick the map version that looks interesting to you, and step into the portal, and you'll be able to load into that map version and actually play it!