Hotfix 1.22 for Cyberpunk 2077 is live on PC, consoles and Stadia.

This update addresses the most frequently reported issues since the last patch and introduces further improvements to stability and performance of the game. Here is the list of changes:

Quests & Open World

The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.

Fixed glitches in Johnny's appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.

Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.

Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn't follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.

Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street - for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako's parlor.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.