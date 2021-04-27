CD Projekt Red fortsätter enträget jobbet med att göra Cyberpunk 2077 bättre. En ny minipatch vid namn Hotfix 1.22 är släppt och den tar hand om en mindre mängd små och stora bekymmer, både tekniska problem och quest-buggar.
Till det viktigare hör bättre prestanda och minskad kraschbenägenhet. Xbox One-versionen har fått lite specifik kärlek på dessa områden, vilket med tanke på hur bedrövligt spelet presterade där vid release är mer än välkommet.
Changeloggen i sin helhet:
Hotfix 1.22 for Cyberpunk 2077 is live on PC, consoles and Stadia.
This update addresses the most frequently reported issues since the last patch and introduces further improvements to stability and performance of the game. Here is the list of changes:
Quests & Open World
The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.
Fixed glitches in Johnny's appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.
Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.
Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn't follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.
Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street - for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako's parlor.
Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.
Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.
Visual
Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.
UI
Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.
Stability and performance
Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimizations.
Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.
Console-specific
GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One.
Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.
Stadia-specific
It's no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available