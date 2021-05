Plus, we can finally announce that the Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 version of Metro Exodus will be zip lining onto your consoles on June 18. Utilising the power of these new consoles, we have been able to include 4K*, 60 FPS, Ray Tracing throughout (including Ray Traced emissive lighting as pioneered in The Two Colonels), Field of View options and platform specific features such as spatial audio and controller latency improvements on Xbox, and support for the haptic features of the PlayStation 5 Dual Sense controller.